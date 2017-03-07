Centil partner joins Bishkek Alliance Française

Kerim Begaliev, a partner at Centil Law Firm’s Bishkek office, has been elected a member of the Administrative Council of the Alliance Française de Bichkek (the Bishkek branch of the Alliance Française). The Council consists of 10 members who work under the supervision of the director and serve as representatives of all members of the Alliance Française de Bichkek.

Founded in 1993, the Alliance Française de Bichkek is recognised by the international Alliance Française Foundation as a member of its global network and is the only official French language centre in Kyrgyzstan.

The centre works in close collaboration with the French Embassy in Kyrgyzstan and operates as an official representative of French language and culture.