Centil economist ranked top young economist in Central Asia

A member of Centil Law Firm’s Central Asia Research Group (CARG) has been featured on the list of the world’s Top Young Economists by the Research Papers in Economics (REPEC) project. Ranked at number 32 in the overall global rankings, Raufhon Salahodjaev is ranked as the top young economist in the Central Asian region.

Raufhon is a Senior Analyst within Centil’s CARG department, as well as an Associate Lecturer in Advanced Macroeconomics at Westminster International University in Tashkent. A graduate of the State University of New York at Binghamton, Raufhon is currently conducting research on the deep rooted origins of economic institutions.