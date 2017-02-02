CEE promotions at Schoenherr

Schoenherr has strengthened its capabilities in the CEE region promoting three of its legal experts, Bratislava-based local partner Soňa Hekelová to managing partner of the Bratislava office, banking & finance lawyer Gergely Szalóki to local partner in Budapest, and labour & employment specialist Barbara Jóźwik to counsel in Warsaw.

Commenting on the three appointments, Schoenherr Managing Partner Michael Lagler highlighted the ways in which the lawyers have distinguished themselves as experts in their respective markets.