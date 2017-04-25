Caymans’ Special Economic Zone creates Aviation Services Park

The Cayman Islands is a market leading jurisdiction in both the aviation and shipping industries. In keeping with this, the Special Economic Zone in the Cayman Islands (SEZ), has recently created the Cayman Aviation Services Park to sit alongside the existing Cayman Maritime Services Park established in 2015.

The Special Economic Zones (Cayman Enterprise City) (Amendment) Order, 2017 provides that the Cayman Maritime and Aviation Services Park is designed to attract maritime and aviation services businesses to assist in establishing the Cayman Islands as the largest maritime and aviation services cluster in the region.