Castleton closes credit facilities totalling $3.6bn

Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI), a global commodities merchant, closed two credit facilities totaling $3.6bn. The proceeds will refinance CCI’s existing $3bn senior secured facility and $300m unsecured facility signed in June 2016, fund general corporate purposes and provide letters of credit for the company’s merchanting activities in multiple countries.

Walder Wyss advised CCI on all Swiss law related aspects of the financing. The Walder Wyss team was led by Alexandre Both (Counsel, Banking & Finance) and Luc Defferrard (Partner, Banking & Finance) and included Maurus Winzap (Partner, Tax) and Anna Baldenbach von Bröchen (Associate, Banking & Finance).