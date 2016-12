Carey Olsen’s Guernsey office has appointed James Cooke as a senior associate in the firm’s expanding corporate and finance team.

Mr Cooke joins Carey Olsen from another leading offshore law firm, having worked in Guernsey and the BVI and initially trained at Eversheds in the UK. He qualified as an English solicitor in 2003 and was admitted as a solicitor in the BVI in 2008.