Carey Olsen contributes to Global Data Protection Guide

Carey Olsen has once again worked with global law firm DLA Piper on its annual edition of the Data Protection Laws of the World Handbook.

Introduced in 2012 it has become the go-to publication for businesses all over the world who want to understand the privacy and data protection laws and regulations within this increasingly vital, yet complex field of compliance. Experts from Carey Olsen, heavily involved in data protection developments offshore, were invited to contribute chapters covering the laws of the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Guernsey and Jersey.