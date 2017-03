Carey Olsen has advised Permira on the launch of its Guernsey-domiciled global private equity fund, Permira VI.

The fund raised €7.5bn, surpassing the firm’s Permira Europe V fund which closed on €5.3bn in 2014 and the Sixth Cinven Fund, making it the largest buyout fund raising in Europe in 2016.

The Carey Olsen team was led by Guernsey partner Tom Carey, and assisted by senior associate Oliver Quarmby and associates Colin Calvert and Nick Jehan.