Carey Olsen advises on blockchain technology launch

Carey Olsen has worked with Northern Trust and global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright on the launch of their Blockchain financial technology product in Guernsey.

Northern Trust and IBM built a security-rich blockchain, or distributed ledger solution, based on the Hyperledger Fabric. It is available for use for managing the administration of a private equity fund managed by Unigestion, a Geneva, Switzerland-based asset manager with $20bn in assets under management (also advised by Carey Olsen).

The blockchain technology brings innovation to the private equity market, allowing Northern Trust to improve traditional business processes at each stage.

Partners Tom Carey and Mark Dunster along with counsel, Richard Field, led the Carey Olsen team advising on this innovative product. Mark and Richard advised Northern Trust, whilst Tom advised Unigestion.