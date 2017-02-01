Carey Olsen acts for Liberty in closing F1 deal

Carey Olsen has acted alongside leading international law firm Baker Botts LLP for Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”) to successfully close its acquisition of Formula One, the iconic global motorsports business, from a consortium of sellers led by CVC Capital Partners.

In December 2016, Liberty Media received the required approvals from antitrust authorities for the deal to go ahead in connection with the $8bn acquisition. Liberty Media shareholders agreed to proposals related to the takeover and a change of name to the Formula One Group on January 17, 2017. Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, unanimously approved the sale of the sport’s commercial rights to Liberty Media in Geneva on January 18, 2017.

The Carey Olsen team representing Liberty Media included: Guy Coltman (lead partner), Paul Burton (senior associate), Jamie Purdy (associate), Patrick Ormond (counsel) and Andreas Kistler (partner).