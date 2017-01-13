Capture time anytime, anywhere with Expert on the Go Time

Get more from your smartphones and tablets by using them to enter and manage time when you’re on the go. Using iPad, iPhone, Android, and BlackBerry devices you can enter time from anywhere, at any time, no matter if you are online or offline.

While away from the office, On the Go Time optimises usage of your time and improves continuity of the time capture, review, and editing processes. Its tight integration with Aderant Expert promotes an overall lower total cost of ownership for the firm.

Presenter: Marie Burgess, Aderant Product Manager

To watch, go to: