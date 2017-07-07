Capital increase at Kuros Biosciences

Kuros Biosciences sold 1,151,606 new shares (excluding an over-allotment option of up to 200,000 shares) to existing and new investors at a price of CHF12.50 per share. In total, Kuros raised gross proceeds of CHF14.4m (or CHF16.9m if the over-allotment option is exercised in full). The new funds will fund Kuros’ commercial activities

investors outside of Switzerland Zürcher Kantonalbank, goetzpartners and Octavian were acting as Joint Placement Agents for Kuros in the offering.

VISCHER AG acted as Transaction Counsel und Listing Agent. The team is led by Dr. Matthias Staehelin (Partner) with Angelo Imperiale (Associate) and Dr. Peter Kühn (Managing Associate), all Corporate.