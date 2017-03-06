CC’s proposed purchase of the Leadenhall Building (Cheesegrater)

Conyers Dill & Pearman worked alongside Berwin Leighton Paisner in advising C C Land Holdings Limited in connection with its proposed purchase of The Leadenhall Building (known as the Cheesegrater) for £1.15bn.

Contracts have been exchanged but the purchase still has to be approved by shareholders of the Company.

If the sale goes through it will be the biggest property deal in the UK since 2014 when Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund bought the HSBC Tower in Canary Wharf for £1.2bn.

Linda Martin and Veronica Strande of Conyers’ London office provided advice on the Bermuda law aspects of the transaction.