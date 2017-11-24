Clients: Business services staff shouldn’t handle our relationships

Most clients say they would be “very unhappy” to have a business services professional rather than a lawyer as the main point of contact at their external law firm, new research has revealed.
One client’s response was particularly vehement: “Absolutely terrible idea. Having to go through someone who doesn’t really understand our profession in order to get through to our relationship partner sounds horrible.”
The results conflict with a growing trend of increased investment by firms in a range of business services functions that is resulting in these roles becoming increasingly client-facing.
In this year’s UK 200: Business Services report The Lawyer asked clients whether they would be happy to have a business services professional as their primary contact at their external law firm.
Although some clients said they would be happy, the consensus was against it. Almost half (45.5 per cent) of respondents expressed some level of unhappiness with the idea, with 15.6 per cent saying they would be “very unhappy” if a business services professional was their main contact.
Around a quarter (26 per cent) said they were neutral on the concept, and a total of 28.6 per cent of respondents said they were quite or very happy with the idea. The proportion that said they would be very happy was the smallest group, at just 13 per cent of respondents.
Most of those in the unhappy group said they wanted their primary contact to be a lawyer, and generally a partner.
“I want to be able to get quality advice quickly,” said one client. “I don’t mind if we have a different non-legal contact for general relationship issues.”
Another said it “depends on how the relationship was managed and how well the business services person was able to link me in to the correct specialist”.
“It’s hard to generalise about this,” mused another respondent. “It would really depend on the individual’s understanding of, and ability to deliver, the services that we require from the firm, but it feels like it would be challenging for law firms to make this work.”
The aim of The Lawyer’s attitudinal survey of in-house counsel was to gauge whether firms’ extensive levels of investment in business services teams, notably those related to technology, over the past few years has resulted in any material change to the service they provide to clients.
The survey also asked clients for their thoughts and preferences on external firms’ use of technology. The full results are included in this year’s UK 200: Business Services report.
So 16 % of clients said they would be very unhappy if Business services staff were to lead the relationship and 13% of clients said they would be very happy if they did. Approximately 56% of clients were either neutral or happy with the idea.
I am not convinced that these stats back your headline “Clients: Business services staff shouldn’t handle our relationships”. One could argue that surprisingly many clients are open to the idea which gives law firms further opportunities to use their resources more efficiently with clients.
The headline is very misleading, especially when you consider your stats aren’t articulated very well. I would even go to say that the way you have laid out your stats are very lazy. BD have as much place in a law firm as lawyers do. We work together as a team to deliver solutions to a client that add both value to them and value to as a law firm. That’s what a relationship is all about.