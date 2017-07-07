Business and Property Courts launched in Birmingham

We are delighted to be marking the launch of the Business and Property Courts in Birmingham. These new courts will combine the strengths of the Chancery Division in Birmingham with those of the specialist courts of the Queen’s Bench Division,namely the Technology and Construction Court and the Circuit Commercial Court (formerly the Mercantile Court), and will introduce flexible listing and modern procedures.

The new courts will aim to meet three objectives: (1) ensuring that each case is managed to deliver progress to trial without delay, (2) trial by the most appropriate judge (whether a member of the resident specialist judiciary or a High Court Judge), and (3) the provision of an efficient and effective service utilising modern technology to best advantage.

This innovation has been the result of the combined efforts of the HMCTS Birmingham, Regional and High Court teams, the local specialist judges and the Circuit and District Bench.