26 September 2017

The Grange St. Paul’s, London

The Business Leadership Summit is an annual event designed to create and debate answers to the big challenges and questions around building the law firm of 2025. This event serves as the meeting place for senior law firm leaders from across UK and Europe to gather together and network, share experiences and best practice, and to be inspired by peers inside and outside of the legal industry.

Attracting over 120 senior executives from law firm leadership teams including Managing Partners and C-Suite, the Summit offers a selection of over 35 sessions ranging from quick-fire TED-style talks, through to focused streams covering key themes, roundtables, panel discussions and interviews. Attendees have the opportunity to tailor their individual schedule of conference sessions to meet their own requirements.

Event overview

120+ senior and managing partners, CEOs and business services leaders

49% of attendees from UK Top 100 firms

92% of attendees contribute to their firm’s strategy

86% of attendees were very or fairly satisfied with the 2016 Summit

95% of attendees in 2016 felt the Summit offered a wide variety of formats

97% of attendees in 2016 see The Lawyer as the publication/brand to get an independent industry view

Firms and businesses who attend include:

Berwin Leighton Paisner, Bird & Bird, Bond Dickinson, Burges Salmon, Clyde & Co, DWF, Fieldfisher, Garrigues, Halebury, Herbert Smith Freehills, Irwin Mitchell, Mannheimer Swartling, Mills & Reeve, Mishcon de Reya, OGR Stock Denton, Osborne Clarke, Pitmans, Shoosmiths, Simmons & Simmons, Taylor Wessing, Travers Smith, Weightmans, White & Case

What can you expect from the agenda?

