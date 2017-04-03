Burges Salmon makes up three new partners

Burges Salmon has made up three associates to partner in its 2017 promotions round.

The three are Emma Folkes of the firm’s real estate team, along with Ian Tucker and Michael Ward of the dispute resolution department.

Folkes trained at Trowers & Hamlins and joined Burges Salmon from Forsters in 2007. Ward began his career at the now defunct SJ Berwin.

Additionally, competition lawyer Chris Worrall has joined as a partner from Clifford Chance, while former Ashurst partner Jeremy Bell has joined Burges Salmon’s funds and asset management team.

Last year, the firm appointed four new partners in Bristol – of whom three were women – while it made up six in 2015.