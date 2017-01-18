Brown Rudnick the latest AmLaw 200 to move to Aderant Expert

AmLaw 200 firm Brown Rudnick has engaged Aderant Expert as its premier back-office technology solution. Brown Rudnick will contract Aderant to handle everything from global financial management, billing and workflow, to business analytics and intelligent matter budgeting.

Headquartered in Boston, and with more than 240 attorneys across eight offices in North America and Europe, Brown Rudnick relies on analytics and technology to effectively manage a global workflow.

After conducting an intensive software evaluation process, Brown Rudnick selected Aderant because of its proven record of on-time and on-budget implementation, and its client-favourable licensing approach.