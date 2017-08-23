Brick Court senior clerks Julian Hawes and Ian Moyler are stepping down from their roles in 2019, after serving a combined 50 years at the set, The Lawyer can reveal.
Brick Court senior clerks Julian Hawes and Ian Moyler are stepping down from their roles in 2019, after serving a combined 50 years at the set, The Lawyer can reveal.
Simply register now for free to access The Lawyer’s award-winning journalism on desktop and mobile.
Register now to continue reading this article
Already have access? Sign in below
Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3723 | email: customerservices@thelawyer.com