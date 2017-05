Ogier partner Richard Daggett will discuss the impact of international developments, such as Brexit, on Jersey and the real estate sector at the Ogier-sponsored JIBS 2nd Annual Real Estate & Real Estate Funds Conference in June.

Richard, one of 13 industry experts to offer insights and predictions on the day, will also consider how the Panama Papers changed public perception of offshore jurisdictions and the importance of corporate governance to issues such as BEPS.