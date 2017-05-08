Brexit in spotlight at Guernsey Funds Forum

The impact of Brexit on fundraising and demonstrating substance in the context of BEPS and AIFMD are expected to be leading themes at the Ogier-sponsored Guernsey Funds Forum 2017 in London next week.

Investment funds partners Bryon Rees and Craig Cordle are attending the We Are Guernsey event, which expected to draw around 500 professionals from the alternative investment funds sector.

The event comes at a time when Guernsey’s popularity for investment funds work is growing – the sector has continued to build on consistent growth, with an increase to the net asset value of funds under administration as at the end of December 2016 to £255.9 billion. This equates to a 12.5% increase to total net asset values in the twelve months to the end of December 2016.