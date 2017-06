Bregal is new growth partner of Embassy Jewel

Bregal Unternehmerkapital has acquired a majority stake in Embassy Jewel AG, a retail company specialising in luxury watches and jewelry. Headquartered in Lucerne, Embassy Jewel AG has grown steadily since its foundation in 1970.

Walder Wyss acted as advisor in all legal aspects of the transaction. The team was led by Stefan Knobloch (Partner, Corporate/M&A) and Luc Defferrard (Partner, M&A/Banking & Finance) and further included Christian Hagen (Associate, Corporate/M&A), Boris Räber (Associate, Corporate/M&A), Linda Bieri (Trainee, Corporate/M&A), Oliver M. Kunz (Partner, IP/IT), Christine Scherrer (Associate, IP/IT), Fabian D. Glässer (Associate, Banking & Finance), Simona Müller (Associate, Banking & Finance), André Kuhn (Associate, Real Estate), Christoph Stutz (Associate, Employment) and Daniel Zimmerli (Managing Associate, Competition).