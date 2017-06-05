Boyanov wins Best Capital Markets Law Firm award

Boyanov & Co has been recognised as the ‘Best Capital Markets Best Law Firm 2017 – Balkans’ by the publication Wealth & Finance.
Related stories
Recent news
Premium content
Job of the week
Premium jobs
- Read
- Commented
- Recent
- Read
- US firms are playing the talent game, but they’re behind the curve
- Comment: Forget the money, the UK-US battle is now about culture
- Fieldfisher turnover skyrockets by 34 per cent to £165m
- CMS rapped over “abuse of process” in Trojan Horse case
- Chambers goes paperless to save £350,000 a year
- BLP, Freshfields among 300 firms in Manchester bombing pro bono panel
- Bond Dickinson set to break into Global 100 with Womble merger
- Why would you… start a legal apprenticeship scheme?
- Clifford Chance lands £1bn real estate deal
- Addleshaws joins magic circle duo on Lloyds and Metro Bank acquisitions
- Commented
- Recent
- CMS merger – great idea, shame about the branding
- Pinsent Masons acquires consultancy business to “turbocharge” diversity strategy
- Lawyers are anti-social. Can they use social selling?
- Addleshaws joins magic circle duo on Lloyds and Metro Bank acquisitions
- William Fry sponsors and wins gong a BJAI Corporate Challenge 2017
- William Fry advises on IPO of Allied Irish Banks
- VdA’s Paulo Olavo Cunha is guest speaker at V Congress of Sports Law 2017
- Prager Dreifuss receives double recognition in Who’s Who Legal Switzerland 2017
- Prager Dreifuss welcomes M&A and corporate specialist Jvo Grundler as of counsel
- Conyers’ Jordan McErlean receives call to the bar