Boyanov holds IP protection seminar for young Bulgarian entrepreneurs programme

Boyanov & Co has offered a second educational seminar for young entrepreneurs – “IP Rights Protection” – as part of the business coaching programme Start It Smart Pre-Accelerator.

The programme provides over 40 business workshops designed to gear up young businesses for a successful start-up, help them find investors for their ideas or enter the market directly.

The seminar, conducted at Мicrosoft Innovation Center in Sofia Tech Park, was attended by a number of representatives from the information and high technologies field, who are currently developing innovative business ideas.

Boyanov’s presentation, made by Stela Sabeva, co-head of the IP department and Nikolay Zisov, partner, gives an insight into the intellectual property law in Bulgaria and unscrambles the legislative procedures for registration and protection of trademarks, patents, company and domain names, industrial design, copyright, “know-how” and trade secrets.

The IP seminar is aimed to educate business owners how to protect and earn from their unique inventions and is part of Boyanov’s pro bono initiative to support start-ups and new businesses in Bulgaria.