Boyanov advises Silver Star on Vienna Real Estate/Balkan Star deal

Boyanov & Co. has advised Silver Star Group in its acquisition of group of assets and services related to the Mercedes-Benz distribution business in Bulgaria from Vienna Real Estate / Balkan Star Group.

The Boyanov team provided full legal support and assistance to Silver Star Group in the structuring, negotiations, signing and closing of the group of transactions, including the bank financing aspects of the deal.

The team was led by the partners Nikolay Zisov and Nickolay Nickolov. Georgi Drenski, Senior Associate, advised on the bank financing aspects of the transactions.