Bovill wins Best EIS Regulatory Adviser award

Bovill has won the award for Best EIS Regulatory Adviser 2016 at the Enterprise Investment Scheme Association Awards.

Bovill has a dedicated Private Equity and Venture Capital team that looks after around 50 clients in the EIS sector (as well as many other venture capital firms). Our EIS clients include fund managers, portfolio managers, co-investors, custodians and capital raisers. We are the only regulatory adviser firm with a team that has EIS-specialism. This has enabled us to retain as clients most of the key players in the EIS sector, as well as attract new firms.