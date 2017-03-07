Bovill names ex-Deloitte director as managing consultant

Bovill has appointed Terry Sahathevan as Managing Consultant of its newly established Markets Team.

Terry Sahathevan has more than 25 years’ experience in regulation and compliance, having spent time at the regulator, a number of authorised entities and the Big Four. Terry held senior positions at the then-Financial Services Authority (FSA) where he managed the European Banks Supervision team, and at Deloitte, as Director responsible for developing the wholesale markets business and as a consultant specialising in conduct risk, market abuse, transaction reporting and corporate governance.