Bovill briefing: Navigating the Managers in Charge regime – April 26, 2017

We are now over three months on from the publication of the Securities and Futures Commission’s (SFC) circular announcing the new Managers in Charge (MIC) regime, with the initial management structure information and organisational chart collection commencing imminently.

Whilst the new regime is not intended to impose any new liability on senior management, the business impacts should not be underestimated. With the accountability of senior management continuing to be an area of focus for regulators across the globe, the importance of having a strong accountability culture and robust governance and oversight arrangements have never been greater.

In order to help you understand the requirements and consequences for your organisation, we will be hosting a Bovill briefing focusing on:

Getting to grips with the fundamentals – what you need to know about the MIC regime The practical implications for your organisation and how to navigate the changes What we can learn from the application of the Senior Managers Regime in the UK one year on from implementation Seeing the wider governance picture and using the MIC implementation to enhance your existing framework.

