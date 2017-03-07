Bovill appoints ex-PwC manager to insurance team

Bovill has appointed Twewah Marfo to join its newly established Insurance and Governance Team.

Twewah Marfo has nearly 15 years of experience in financial regulation and compliance. Twewah has held a number of high-profile roles including as Lead Supervisor at the Bank of England’s PRA Major Insurance Groups Department, as a Senior Manager at PwC, as FSA lead on the Competition Commission’s PPI Market Investigation and as a regulatory economist at Ofgem.

At Bovill, Twewah will be responsible for developing and delivering its insurance and governance services to clients.

