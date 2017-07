Boston Scientific closes acquisition of Symetis

Symetis has been acquired by Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) for $435 million in an all cash, up-front payment. Symetis is a medical technology company specialising in the development, manufacturing and marketing of percutaneous heart valve replacement solutions for the treatment of severe cardiac valve conditions.

Symetis is advised by VISCHER AG led by Dr. Matthias Staehelin (Partner, Corporate) with Angelo Imperiale (Associate, Corporate), Sebastian Flückiger (Associate, Corporate), Nadia Tarolli (Partner, Tax), Adrian Briner (Associate, Tax) and Klaus Neff (Partner, Regulatory). VISCHER AG also acts as Shareholder Representative.