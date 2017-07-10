Book review: Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law

By Lisa O’Dwyer

Medical Treatment: Decisions and the Law is edited by Christopher Johnston QC, this is the third edition which looks at “The Mental Capacity Act in Action”. The book is published by Bloomsbury and follows previous editions in that it sets out the law in this complicated and fast moving area in a user friendly way. Changes to the law in this field are occurring so rapidly that Serjeants’ Inn is updating the book regularly through its UK Medical Decision Law Blog.

Unlike many books on this topic, this is a structured and well written book that goes to the heart of the Mental Capacity Act 2005. Not only does it make the application of the law in this area feel more manageable but its straightforward style makes it a book you actually want to pick up and read.