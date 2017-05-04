Bermuda Transcontinental Trusts Forum

The trust and wealth management sector in Bermuda has experienced significant growth in recent years and has become the choice offshore jurisdiction for the Transcontinental Trusts: International Forum for the last three years.

A highlight on the trust industry calendar, the forum attracts over 250 delegates to the Island and will take place from 4-5 May at the Fairmont Southampton.

Directors, Peter Pearman and Craig MacIntyre, of Conyers Dill & Pearman’s Bermuda Private Client & Trust practice will be speaking at the event.