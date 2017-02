BASF has acquired Rolic, a Swiss group offering innovative solutions, particularly in the display and security industries as well as the optical film business.

Walder Wyss acted as adviser to the seller in all legal aspects of the transaction. The team was led by Florian Gunz Niedermann and Daniel Staffelbach (Partners, Corporate/M&A) and further included Fabienne Anner (Associate/M&A), Michael Isler (Partner, IP/IT) and Reto Jacobs (Partner, Competition).