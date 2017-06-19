Bär & Karrer wins Europe Women in Business Law Award

Partner Tina Wüstemann, who heads the private clients team, won the title ‘Best in trusts & estates’ at the Europe Women in Business Law Awards ceremony on 15 June 2017 in London. This is the second time Tina Wüstemann wins this award. In addition, partner and dispute resolution specialist Nadja Jaisli Kull was shortlisted as ‘Rising Star Litigation’.

