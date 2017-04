Bär & Karrer successfully defended the interests of longstanding client EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG in a CHF1bn ad hoc-arbitration proceeding in Zurich instituted by a German entrepreneur four years ago. In its final award, the tribunal dismissed the plaintiff’s claim in its entirety and awarded Bär & Karrer’s client full compensation for its legal costs.

Bär & Karrer’s team led by Matthew Reiter and included Cinzia Catelli, Alain Grieder, Roman Huber and David Liatowitsch.