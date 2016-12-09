Bär & Karrer named Switzerland M&A Legal Adviser of the Year again

For the third time running Bär & Karrer was awarded “Switzerland M&A Legal Adviser of the Year” at the annual Mergermarket European M&A Awards in London. The M&A professionals on the judging panel chose Bär & Karrer from among five shortlisted law firms that were particularly active in the Swiss M&A market in 2016. Furthermore, the merger of Holcim and Lafarge was awarded “Deal of the Decade”.

“Winning this award again is absolutely great”, said partner and M&A tax specialist Susanne Schreiber who accepted the award. “We see it as a result of the excellent team work of our broad bench of outstanding M&A practitioners active in the full range of public and private M&A as well as private equity transactions.”