Earlier this month Mergermarket published its review on the 2016’s most prolific individual DACH legal advisers. We are pleased to have Christoph Neeracher and Luca Jagmetti at the top of the table. Both, in 2016, are associated with 11 completed deals at a total value of €3bn.

The Mergermarket Profiler app lists Neeracher in total with 54 deals and Jagmetti with 35 transactions.