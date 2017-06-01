Bär & Karrer boosts Geneva tax practice with new partner

Bär & Karrer has elected Christoph Suter as partner to lead the tax practice in Geneva as of 1 October 2017.

Suter is a recognised tax specialist in Switzerland. He joins Bär & Karrer after having been partner at one of the big four consulting firms since 2013. Previously he held several tax director positions in companies based in Zug and the French speaking part of Switzerland.

His expertise has enabled him to advise a strong portfolio of domestic and international clients on their tax matters. Suter has more than 15 years of experience in Swiss and international tax, is a Certified Tax Advisor and holds a Master’s Degree in Law from the Universities of Basel and Lausanne.

This is the third lateral hire of high-profile partners to join Bär & Karrer Geneva in recent months. The firm’s growth strategy is based on clients’ needs and the ability to achieve consistent outstanding quality.