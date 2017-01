Valora has acquired Pretzel Baron, a producer of frozen pretzel products with a production facility in the vicinity of Cincinnati, Ohio (USA).

Bär & Karrer acted as legal advisor to Valora in this transaction. The team included Christoph Neeracher, Luca Jagmetti and Beda Kaufmann (all M&A), Markus Wang and Jonas Bornhauser (both IP) as well as Laura Widmer (Employment).