Tellco Vorsorge has acquired all shares in Dominick Company, a Swiss private bank based in Zurich, from its sole shareholder.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to the buyer in this transaction.

The team included Christoph Neeracher, Philippe Seiler and Yves Suter (all M&A), Peter Hsu, Daniel Flühmann and Tiffany Ender (all banking & finance), Susanne Schreiber and Cyrill Diefenbacher (both tax), Markus Wang and Jonas Bornhauser (both IP) as well as Mani Reinert (competition).