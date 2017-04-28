Bär & Karrer advises on share capital increase for Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group plans to issue new shares in a total amount of CHF4bn by way of a rights offering to existing shareholders underwritten by a banking syndicate.

By this capital increase, Credit Suisse Group intends to strengthen its share capital which will allow it to retain full ownership of Credit Suisse (Schweiz) AG as opposed to pursuing a partial IPO as originally planned.

Bär & Karrer acts as Swiss legal adviser to the banking syndicate in this transaction. The team includes Till Spillmann, Andrea Giger, Lars Müller, Adrian Koller, Ivo von Büren and Michael Kaufmann (all Capital Markets).