Bär & Karrer advises on sale of Kuoni Global Travel

On 30 May 2017, Kiwi GT Sub II, a company owned by EQT and the Kuoni Hugentobler Foundation, agreed to sell all its shares in Kuoni Travel Investments (Kuoni’s Group Travel Services) to the JTB Corporation.

The partnership formed between Kuoni Global Travel Services and the JTB Corporation is an opportunity to become the top global destination management provider.

Bär & Karrer acted as lead legal adviser to EQT and the Kuoni Group in the transaction.

The team includes Till Spillmann, Markus Wang, Adrian Koller, Andrea Giger, Ivo von Büren, Alexander von Jeinsen, Nadina Duss (all M&A) and Mani Reinert (competition).