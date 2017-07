The owners of Rotronic, which develops and manufactures measuring technologies, sold the company to funds managed by Battery Ventures.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to the sellers in this transaction.

The team included Christoph Neeracher, Thomas Rohde, Philippe Seiler, Yves Suter and Sarah Nyfeler (all M&A), Susanne Schreiber and Cyrill Diefenbacher (both tax) as well as Corrado Rampini and Charles Gschwind (both real estate).