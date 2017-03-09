Bär & Karrer advises PSA on acquisition of Opel and Vauxhall

PSA is to acquire GM’s Opel and Vauxhall businesses in a transaction valued at €1.3bn. Furthermore, PSA together with BNP Paribas will acquire GM Financial’s European operations valuing these activities at €900m through a new joint venture.

PSA will become the second-largest automotive company in Europe, with a market share of 17%.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to PSA in this transaction, together with Bredin Prat (lead counsel), Hengeler Mueller and NautaDutilh. The team included Peter Hsu, Tiffany Ender, Gabriel Kasper (all M&A/Banking & Insurance), Susanne Schreiber, Ruth Bloch-Riemer, Cyrill Diefenbacher, (all Tax & Pension), Laura Widmer (Employment) as well as Mani Reinert and Barbara Wälchli (both Competition).