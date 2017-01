The Priora group closed a block trade transaction involving the acquisition of a large minority stake in the Swiss listed Galenica AG. Priora disclosed a 10% interest in Galenica whose market capitalisation is CHF7.5bn.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Priora. The team included Ralph Malacrida, Micha Schilling (both M&A), Mani Reinert (Competition), Daniel Lehmann (Tax) and Florian Roth (M&A).