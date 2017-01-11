Bär & Karrer advises Pax Anlage on Baloise offer

Pax Anlage AG, a real estate company with a diversified portfolio of properties, listed on the SIX Swiss exchange and Baloise Life Ltd have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Baloise will launch a public tender offer for around 30 per cent of shares in free float at a price of CHF1,600 per share. ]

Concurrently, Baloise entered into agreements with majority shareholders Pax Holding Schweizerische Lebensversicherungs-Gesellschaft and Nürnberger Lebensversicherung to acquire the remaining 70 per cent.

The Bär & Karrer team includes Thomas Reutter, Mariel Hoch, Daniel Raun, Daniel Heiniger and Sandro Fehlmann (all Corporate/M&A) as well as Mani Reinert (Merger Control).