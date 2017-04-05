Bär & Karrer advises Novartis on the guaranteed notes placement

Novartis Finance has completed the placement of €1.25bn Guaranteed Notes due 2021 and €600m Guaranteed Notes due 2027.

Barclays Bank PLC, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch acted as Joint Lead Managers and HSBC Bank plc, Société Générale and The Royal Bank of Scotland plc (trading as NatWest Markets) as Co-Managers.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Novartis as to Swiss law in this transaction. The team included Thomas U Reutter, Daniel Raun and Matthias Haberstig (all Capital Markets) as well as Daniel Lehmann and Cyrill Diefenbacher (both Tax).