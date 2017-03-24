Bär & Karrer advises Mitsui on Aglobis deal

Mitsui is to acquire the entire stake in Chemtrade Aglobis AG (Aglobis), a subsidiary owned by Chemtrade. Aglobis is a leading distributor of sulphur and sulphuric acid in Europe. The transaction is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

By taking on the Aglobis’ locations in Zug, Essen and Rotterdam, Mitsui aims at contributing to the development of the energy, non-ferrous metal and agriculture/chemical industries in Europe.

Bär & Karrer was Swiss legal adviser to Mitsui in this transaction. The team included Till Spillmann, Christian Kunz (both M&A/Corporate), Andrea Giger (Finance), Jonas Bornhauser (Commercial) and Laura Widmer (Employment). Linklaters acted as lead counsel to Mitsui.