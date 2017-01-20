Bär & Karrer advises Matterhorn Pharma and Al Faisaliah on public tender

On 21 December 2016 Matterhorn Pharma Holding, a company controlled by the Al Faisaliah Group Holding Company, announced a public tender offer for a maximum of 400,000 registered shares of Zur Rose Group, which is not subject to the provisions of the Swiss financial market laws and regulations.

The shares are traded on the platforms eKMU-X of Zürcher Kantonalbank, OTC-X of Berner Kantonalbank and Lienhardt & Partner Privatbank Zürich AG. The settlement of the offer will presumably take place on 20 January 2017.

Bär & Karrer acted as Matterhorn’s legal counsel and the team included Dieter Dubs and Fabienne Perlini (both M&A).