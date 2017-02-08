Bär & Karrer advises Lonza on shares placement

Lonza Group AG successfully placed five million shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding and completed a capital increase of approximately CHF 865 million to partially finance the acquisition of Capsugel SA. The offer price was set at CHF173 per share.

Merrill Lynch International and UBS AG acted as Joint Bookrunners in this transaction.

Bär & Karrer acted as legal adviser to Lonza. The team included Thomas Reutter, Rolf Watter, Annette Weber, Nadina Duss and Michael Schneitter (all Capital Markets and Corporate) as well as Susanne Schreiber and Michael Abegg (Tax).